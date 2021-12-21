Yes, you can crack your window open for some welcome ventilation. No, you cannot blow smoke out of it. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Yes, you can crack your window open for some welcome ventilation. No, you cannot blow smoke out of it. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Coronavirus

Penny’s Bay diary: evergreen survival tips, questions from readers and some of the serious issues around being cooped up in quarantine

  • Be ready to distract yourself with books, movies and – if possible – work, but don’t hesitate to ask for counselling help if it all gets to be too much
  • Our managing editor, meanwhile, tackles reader questions for the first time. And no, you cannot smoke by the window

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Brian Rhoads
Brian Rhoads

Updated: 11:23am, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yes, you can crack your window open for some welcome ventilation. No, you cannot blow smoke out of it. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Yes, you can crack your window open for some welcome ventilation. No, you cannot blow smoke out of it. Photo: Brian Rhoads
READ FULL ARTICLE