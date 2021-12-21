Yes, you can crack your window open for some welcome ventilation. No, you cannot blow smoke out of it. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Penny’s Bay diary: evergreen survival tips, questions from readers and some of the serious issues around being cooped up in quarantine
- Be ready to distract yourself with books, movies and – if possible – work, but don’t hesitate to ask for counselling help if it all gets to be too much
- Our managing editor, meanwhile, tackles reader questions for the first time. And no, you cannot smoke by the window
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Yes, you can crack your window open for some welcome ventilation. No, you cannot blow smoke out of it. Photo: Brian Rhoads