US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on December 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on December 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus

‘We’re prepared’ to tackle Omicron virus variant: Joe Biden reassures Americans

  • Biden formally announced a raft of new measures to combat the winter surge – including shipping half a billion at-home tests
  • The US president also urged everyone to get a booster shot to increase their level of protection against the highly mutated Omicron strain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:41am, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on December 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on December 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE