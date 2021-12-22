Our managing editor mops his bathroom for the seventh (OK, third) time as he eyes his looming departure. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Penny’s Bay diary: 14 cups of coffee, 7 PCR tests, 2 loads of laundry and a partridge in a pear tree – Hong Kong quarantine by the numbers
- The Post’s managing editor takes stock and sets his countdown clock as his time at the government facility draws to an end – just in time to switch to a hotel room
- Christmas, however, comes early, as the arrival of a free pizza warms cockles and restores faith in humanity
