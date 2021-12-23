A throat swab is taken from a patient to test for Covid-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: early studies show Omicron ‘less severe’, offering hope ahead of second pandemic Christmas
- South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases suggested that those infected with Omicron were much less likely to end up in hospital than those with the Delta strain
- World Health Organization officials cautioned that it was too soon to draw firm conclusions as the strain spread across the globe
