Penny’s Bay guests make their way to their waiting shuttles – and freedom. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Coronavirus

Penny’s Bay diary: a triumphant escape tempered by a lengthy wait for a shuttle to ‘freedom’ – well, two more weeks of quarantine

  • Our managing editor finds it’s ‘hurry up and wait’ as departure day arrives and WhatsApp messages from staff have him worrying he’ll miss his shuttle
  • What will he miss about government quarantine? Not much, though he’ll fondly remember the love-hotel bedsheets with huge pink hearts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Brian Rhoads
Updated: 12:22pm, 23 Dec, 2021

