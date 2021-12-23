Penny’s Bay guests make their way to their waiting shuttles – and freedom. Photo: Brian Rhoads
Penny’s Bay diary: a triumphant escape tempered by a lengthy wait for a shuttle to ‘freedom’ – well, two more weeks of quarantine
- Our managing editor finds it’s ‘hurry up and wait’ as departure day arrives and WhatsApp messages from staff have him worrying he’ll miss his shuttle
- What will he miss about government quarantine? Not much, though he’ll fondly remember the love-hotel bedsheets with huge pink hearts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
