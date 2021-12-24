Residents of Tuen Mun’s On Hei House, located in Siu Hei Court, were required to undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Google
Coronavirus: lockdown triggered by Hong Kong airport worker’s Omicron test finds no new cases
- Residents of On Hei House in Tuen Mun were allowed to leave from 6.15am on Friday after more than 1,200 were tested for Covid-19
- The airport worker, who lives in the building, was responsible for cleaning a toilet used by passenger arrivals who have tested positive for the virus
