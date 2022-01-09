NHS ambulance staff outside the Royal London hospital in London, Britain on January 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: UK Covid-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge
- Some 313 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities on this measure to 150,057
- Britain’s government has focused on rolling out booster vaccinations rather than requiring a return to the lockdown measures seen earlier in the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
