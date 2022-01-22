A suspected transmission case at an MTR station has brought back discussions on the effectiveness of masks. Photo: AFP
9-seconds-apart transmission: can masks still protect us from coronavirus? Hong Kong railway station case sparks fresh debate
- A recent Covid-19 transmission case involving three people wearing masks has triggered fresh discussions on the effectiveness of facial coverings
- Two infectious diseases experts recommend wearing two masks, one cloth and one surgical, to ensure better protection against the Omicron variant
