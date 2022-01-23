Several Covid-19 cases have been reported at hospitals and care homes. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health expert warns of ‘very high risk’ to unvaccinated, seniors after cases detected at hospitals, homes for elderly

  • Hong Kong confirms 140 cases on Sunday, with several infections being linked to homes for elderly and hospitals
  • Respiratory expert warns of increasing infection risks for elderly and unvaccinated, who face a higher likelihood of ‘hospitalisation and possible mortality’

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 11:02pm, 23 Jan, 2022

