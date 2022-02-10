The Penny’s Bay quarantine centre on Lantau Island had previously been used for close contacts. Photo: Felix Wong
The Penny’s Bay quarantine centre on Lantau Island had previously been used for close contacts. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hong Kong shortlisting hotels for asymptomatic patients as public treatment facilities reach capacity

  • Officials believe hotels may be a better option to isolate asymptomatic patients, as it will minimise risk of household-to-household transmission, source says
  • Experts and government advisers say measures, regardless of whether patients stay at home or in hotels, should begin immediately to save health system from potential collapse

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:40am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Penny’s Bay quarantine centre on Lantau Island had previously been used for close contacts. Photo: Felix Wong
The Penny’s Bay quarantine centre on Lantau Island had previously been used for close contacts. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE