Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Fortress Hill on Tuesday as residents stock up on supplies such as frozen food and hygiene items. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hongkongers continue to panic buy at supermarkets, pharmacies as potential lockdown looms
- Residents rush to stock up on supplies despite government’s reassurance there is enough rice for entire population for 15 days
- Long queues of residents stocking up on frozen food, hygiene and cleaning supplies; they also converge outside some banks and ATM machines to withdraw money
