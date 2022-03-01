Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Fortress Hill on Tuesday as residents stock up on supplies such as frozen food and hygiene items. Photo: Jelly Tse
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Fortress Hill on Tuesday as residents stock up on supplies such as frozen food and hygiene items. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Hongkongers continue to panic buy at supermarkets, pharmacies as potential lockdown looms

  • Residents rush to stock up on supplies despite government’s reassurance there is enough rice for entire population for 15 days
  • Long queues of residents stocking up on frozen food, hygiene and cleaning supplies; they also converge outside some banks and ATM machines to withdraw money

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Rachel YeoJess Ma
Rachel Yeo and Jess Ma

Updated: 8:36pm, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Fortress Hill on Tuesday as residents stock up on supplies such as frozen food and hygiene items. Photo: Jelly Tse
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Fortress Hill on Tuesday as residents stock up on supplies such as frozen food and hygiene items. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE