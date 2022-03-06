Muslim pilgrims arrive at their tent camp near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in July 2021. Saudi Arabia is lifting most Covid restrictions. Photo: AP
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid restrictions, putting an end to social distancing outdoors

  • Worshippers will no longer need to socially distance inside mosques, including the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, but will need to wear masks in these places
  • The lifting of Covid restrictions could facilitate the arrival of Muslim pilgrims to the kingdom

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:43pm, 6 Mar, 2022

