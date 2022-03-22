US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on March 17. Photo: Reuters
Fund US$22.5 billion coronavirus aid, don’t cut budget, Biden aides tell Congress
- The calls came nearly two weeks after a new round of Covid-19 funding was pulled out of a US$1.5 trillion governmentwide measure after Democrats rejected cuts
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concern ‘that we are going to run out of money … to continue to battle’ the pandemic
US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on March 17. Photo: Reuters