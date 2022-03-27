District councillor Chris Mak sorts out piles of Covid-19 supplies for residents at his office in Ma On Shan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Weak community links? Hong Kong pays the price for wrecking district-level bodies, putting politics first in coronavirus battle, observers say
- Some have stepped up to help in fifth wave of infections, but only along ‘yellow’ or ‘blue’ lines
- Rebuilding community connections will be a challenge given mistrust of government, experts say
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
