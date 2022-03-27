District councillor Chris Mak sorts out piles of Covid-19 supplies for residents at his office in Ma On Shan. Photo: Dickson Lee
District councillor Chris Mak sorts out piles of Covid-19 supplies for residents at his office in Ma On Shan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus

Weak community links? Hong Kong pays the price for wrecking district-level bodies, putting politics first in coronavirus battle, observers say

  • Some have stepped up to help in fifth wave of infections, but only along ‘yellow’ or ‘blue’ lines
  • Rebuilding community connections will be a challenge given mistrust of government, experts say

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 27 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
District councillor Chris Mak sorts out piles of Covid-19 supplies for residents at his office in Ma On Shan. Photo: Dickson Lee
District councillor Chris Mak sorts out piles of Covid-19 supplies for residents at his office in Ma On Shan. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE