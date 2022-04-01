Some medical experts say Hongkongers should be offered incentives to encourage participation in mass at-home testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Some medical experts say Hongkongers should be offered incentives to encourage participation in mass at-home testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong should offer incentives to encourage participation in mass at-home Covid testing exercise, medical experts say

  • Dr Joseph Tsang says details of testing exercise should be clarified, adding that there was a lack of incentives for residents to declare their test results
  • ‘Such large-scale epidemic measures should have an objective and have some impact on policies,’ says University of Hong Kong microbiologist Ho Pak-leung

William Yiu

Updated: 3:47pm, 1 Apr, 2022

