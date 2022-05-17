Hundreds of Peking University students protested on Sunday over Covid-19 curbs at a dormitory compound in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of Peking University students protested on Sunday over Covid-19 curbs at a dormitory compound in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Beijing students in angry protest over wall confining them to dormitory area

  • Students at the off-campus compound say Peking University took down the half-built wall after they objected to it
  • Hundreds gathered after posts appeared on an internet forum showing staff putting up the sheet metal structure

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 8:00am, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hundreds of Peking University students protested on Sunday over Covid-19 curbs at a dormitory compound in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of Peking University students protested on Sunday over Covid-19 curbs at a dormitory compound in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE