People visit the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Hongkongers accounted for 7.1 per cent of the 31.8 million visitors Japan logged in 2019. Photo: AFP
People visit the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Hongkongers accounted for 7.1 per cent of the 31.8 million visitors Japan logged in 2019. Photo: AFP
Tourism
Coronavirus

Japan reopens to visitors on June 10, but Hong Kong travellers may have to delay departure, with visa applications up in the air

  • All visitors must apply for a visa to enter Japan, but time needed for processing remains uncertain
  • Visitors from Hong Kong not required to be vaccinated against Covid-19, undergo testing or quarantine upon arrival in the country

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People visit the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Hongkongers accounted for 7.1 per cent of the 31.8 million visitors Japan logged in 2019. Photo: AFP
People visit the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Hongkongers accounted for 7.1 per cent of the 31.8 million visitors Japan logged in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE