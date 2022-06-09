People visit the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Hongkongers accounted for 7.1 per cent of the 31.8 million visitors Japan logged in 2019. Photo: AFP
Japan reopens to visitors on June 10, but Hong Kong travellers may have to delay departure, with visa applications up in the air
- All visitors must apply for a visa to enter Japan, but time needed for processing remains uncertain
- Visitors from Hong Kong not required to be vaccinated against Covid-19, undergo testing or quarantine upon arrival in the country
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People visit the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo. Hongkongers accounted for 7.1 per cent of the 31.8 million visitors Japan logged in 2019. Photo: AFP