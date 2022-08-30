Kindergarten operators in Hong Kong have appealed to the government not to suspend face-to-face classes despite the surge in Covid-19 infections and instead improve communication with parents to hammer home the need for children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rosa Chow Wai-chun, president of the Early Childhood Educators Association, made the call after Christine Choi Yuk-lin, the education secretary, said on Sunday that the government might suspend whole-day in-person classes if the daily coronavirus caseload passed 10,000. Chow said she hoped the government would not need to suspend in-person classes as was done earlier in the pandemic. “These two to three years in the pandemic have been uncertain. Last year, classes kept pausing and resuming, our staff has already prepared for such changes … but the best is that classes are not affected,” she said. 1 in 10 Hong Kong kindergartens warn of possible closure in coming years Chow was speaking after the city recorded 8,488 new cases on Monday and four more deaths were reported. Health officials have warned that the daily caseload could pass the 10,000 mark “in the coming days”. The total number of infections stands at 1,522,460, with 9,668 fatalities. Kindergartens are only allowed to operate half-day in-person classes at present, but some of them arrange half-day learning and half-day “day care” sessions for their pupils. A survey in June found that one in 10 kindergartens had warned they might have to close in the next two years because of the triple whammy of a falling birth rate, a wave of emigration and the absence of cross-border pupils because of coronavirus restrictions. Just 11,163, or 10.7 per cent, of children aged under three have been given their first shot of vaccine compared with 93.4 per cent for the population as a whole. About 80.4 per cent of children aged between 3 and 11 have been given their first jab, but the government statistics did not show a more detailed breakdown for the age bracket. “We hope to encourage parents to get jabs for children during such a critical period to protect the students and enhance their immune system,” Chow said. Covid rebound means half-day classes for Hong Kong primary, kindergarten pupils The news came as veteran paediatricians warned that more children were being admitted to hospital after they developed croup in the wake of Covid-19. Chow’s appeal echoed teachers from more senior school levels, who said they hoped full-day face-to-face classes could continue and that the government would look at other options to minimise transmission risks. They added that they feared that if classes were suspended every time there was an outbreak, it would have a huge effect on education as online lessons were less effective than in-person teaching. Lau Yu-lung, the chair professor of paediatrics at the University of Hong Kong and a government adviser, also warned against suspension of face-to-face classes. He said going to school was vital to the maintenance of pupils’ health, including their mental well-being.