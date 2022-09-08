Professional psychiatrist talking to female patient about mental health. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: experts warn of a hidden crisis due long Covid’s link to suicide

  • Analysis by health data firm Truveta showed patients with long Covid were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription
  • There is some evidence that Covid can cause brain inflammation – which has been linked to suicide and depression

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Sep, 2022

