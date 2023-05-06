International travel recovery has remained sluggish for China amid tensions with the United States and Europe, while the domestic sector has rebounded quickly. Photo: Reuters
Chinese trade, tourism to gain as WHO declares end to Covid-19 global emergency, top disease expert says
- WHO declaration is ‘likely to reduce the disruptions’ for China’s international trade, tourism and academic exchanges, Liang Wannian tells Xinhua
- China will continue to monitor coronavirus variants, pandemic response chief pledges, as WHO cautions against letting down guard
