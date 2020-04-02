A health worker checks a woman’s temperature in Central Java, Indonesia, on March 31, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates, as it records highest death toll in Asia behind China
- The Southeast Asian country announced 170 deaths on April 2, passing South Korea to have the highest number of recorded fatalities in Asia after China
- It says the release of prisoners will take pressure off jails beset by unsanitary conditions and long at risk of infectious diseases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A health worker checks a woman’s temperature in Central Java, Indonesia, on March 31, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters