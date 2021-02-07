Workers wearing personal protective equipment leave after burying a victim of the coronavirus disease at a Muslim cemetery in Gombak, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia to move migrant workers to hotels; Japanese doctors warn of long-lasting aftereffects
- The Malaysian government said the programme would help curb the Covid-19 outbreak and indirectly assist hotel operators hurt by the pandemic
- Elsewhere in Asia, Australia is moving ahead with a plan for digital vaccine certificates, and Indonesia approved a Sinovac vaccine for the elderly
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
