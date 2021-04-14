A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea warns of possible fourth wave; Australia seeks vaccine reassurance from EU
- South Korea on Wednesday recorded 731 new cases – the most in more than three months, prompting health minister to declare ‘we are standing at a crossroads’
- Australian trade minister is bound for Europe to discuss vaccines supplies after the European Union restricted exports
