A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea warns of possible fourth wave; Australia seeks vaccine reassurance from EU

  • South Korea on Wednesday recorded 731 new cases – the most in more than three months, prompting health minister to declare ‘we are standing at a crossroads’
  • Australian trade minister is bound for Europe to discuss vaccines supplies after the European Union restricted exports

Park Chan-kyong  and Agencies

Updated: 12:35pm, 14 Apr, 2021

