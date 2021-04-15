Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives to receive a shipment of 600,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines donated by China. Photo: Reuters Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives to receive a shipment of 600,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines donated by China. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Cambodian PM Hun Sen warns ‘we are on the brink of death’; India records 200,000 new cases

  • Cambodia has reported a surge in Covid-19 cases since February, when an outbreak was first detected among its Chinese expatriate community
  • Phnom Penh and adjacent city Ta Khmau were on Wednesday night placed under lockdown for two weeks to curb the spread

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:15pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrives to receive a shipment of 600,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines donated by China. Photo: Reuters
