A Japanese worker takes a person’s temperature at an event in Osaka. Photo: AP A Japanese worker takes a person’s temperature at an event in Osaka. Photo: AP
Coronavirus /  Asia

Coronavirus: restrictions tightened in Japan, Thailand; Duterte considers using hotels as hospitals

  • Japan will extend restrictions to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases spreads, threatening to derail Tokyo Olympic Games
  • Thailand is poised to ban sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants, close schools and amusement parks for two weeks to stem a fresh outbreak

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:09am, 16 Apr, 2021

