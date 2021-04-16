A Japanese worker takes a person’s temperature at an event in Osaka. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: restrictions tightened in Japan, Thailand; Duterte considers using hotels as hospitals
- Japan will extend restrictions to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases spreads, threatening to derail Tokyo Olympic Games
- Thailand is poised to ban sale of alcoholic beverages in restaurants, close schools and amusement parks for two weeks to stem a fresh outbreak
