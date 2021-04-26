A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus /  Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea dismisses concerns about vaccine supply; Facebook blocks Australian MP

  • South Korea recently agreed a deal with Pfizer for an additional 40 million doses, bringing its stockpile to 192 million doses, acting PM says
  • Meanwhile, Fijian capital Suva on Monday entered a 14-day lockdown as the Pacific island nation battles to contain a surge in cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong  and Agencies

Updated: 2:55pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE