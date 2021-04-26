A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea dismisses concerns about vaccine supply; Facebook blocks Australian MP
- South Korea recently agreed a deal with Pfizer for an additional 40 million doses, bringing its stockpile to 192 million doses, acting PM says
- Meanwhile, Fijian capital Suva on Monday entered a 14-day lockdown as the Pacific island nation battles to contain a surge in cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A South Korean nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Seoul. Photo: Bloomberg