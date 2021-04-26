In Singapore, a volunteer performs a coronavirus swab test on a migrant worker. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore study suggests hydroxychloroquine and throat spray could protect against infection
- The findings indicate a ‘viable preventive strategy’ against the spread of Covid-19 in high-transmission settings such as dormitories, cruise ships and prisons
- At the height of the pandemic last year, some of Singapore’s largest clusters emerged among the city state’s migrant workers, housed in crowded dormitories
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
In Singapore, a volunteer performs a coronavirus swab test on a migrant worker. Photo: EPA