A man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Indonesia approves Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use; Thailand says latest wave has peaked
- Indonesia has administered at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine to about 12.3 million of its 270 million population
- Japan’s Nippon Yusen said a passenger on its cruise ship Asuka II had tested positive for Covid-19, while Vietnam recorded its first local case in 35 days
A man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE