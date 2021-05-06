Women in traditional outfits and face masks visit Sensoji temple in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Tokyo governor wants to extend state of emergency; Philippines accelerates vaccine drive
- Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighbouring prefectures and the central government, Governor Yuriko Koike said
- Meanwhile, Arnon Nampa, the Thai protest leader jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the king, has contracted coronavirus
Women in traditional outfits and face masks visit Sensoji temple in Tokyo. Photo: AFP