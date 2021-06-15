India’s indoor gyms have reopened as restrictions ease. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: crowds return to Indian capital despite warnings from experts; Malaysia approves vaccines for emergency use
- After a strict five-week lockdown in Delhi, authorities have fully reopened shops and malls, and allowed restaurants 50 per cent seating
- Meanwhile, Malaysia will allow vaccines manufactured by China’s CanSino Biologics and US drug maker Johnson & Johnson to be used
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
India’s indoor gyms have reopened as restrictions ease. Photo: AFP