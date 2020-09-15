People pose for a photo at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, a popular attraction among tourists in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: more bad news for Hong Kong’s battered tourism sector, with August arrivals down nearly 80 per cent from July
- The August arrival figures represent a 99.9 per cent year-on-year drop
- Arrivals from the mainland in August were also down some 60 per cent from the month before
