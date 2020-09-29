People cross from the Futian Border in Shenzhen, into Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau Border Station, before the coronavirus stopped travel. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong border with mainland China could reopen soon, as city leader Carrie Lam looks at ways to save economy battered by coronavirus
- Chief executive says time has come for a ‘pragmatic approach’ over flow of people
- Authorities discussing removing 14-day quarantine period for those with negative Covid-19 tests
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
