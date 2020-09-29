People cross from the Futian Border in Shenzhen, into Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau Border Station, before the coronavirus stopped travel. Photo: Roy IssaPeople cross from the Futian Border in Shenzhen, into Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau Border Station, before the coronavirus stopped travel. Photo: Roy Issa
Coronavirus /  Economic Impact

Hong Kong border with mainland China could reopen soon, as city leader Carrie Lam looks at ways to save economy battered by coronavirus

  • Chief executive says time has come for a ‘pragmatic approach’ over flow of people
  • Authorities discussing removing 14-day quarantine period for those with negative Covid-19 tests

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 12:20pm, 29 Sep, 2020

