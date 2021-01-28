FedEx Express is planning to temporarily relocate its Hong Kong-based aircrew and their families to avoid tough new quarantine measures in the city. Photo: Reuters FedEx Express is planning to temporarily relocate its Hong Kong-based aircrew and their families to avoid tough new quarantine measures in the city. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | FedEx Express balks at Hong Kong’s new coronavirus quarantine measures, will temporarily relocate aircrew and families to San Francisco

  • In a memo seen by the Post, the cargo giant says it hopes to avoid ‘extended periods of isolation’ that would be created by the new 14-day requirement
  • Move could represent tip of the iceberg as other airlines scramble ahead of new quarantine measures set to be revealed this week

Danny Lee
Updated: 10:59am, 28 Jan, 2021

