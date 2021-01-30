A Hong Kong Airlines staff member works at the carrier’s check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport in December. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Airlines penalised for breaching rules of Covid-19 wage relief scheme it tapped for HK$154.3 million
- The carrier on Saturday acknowledged a discrepancy in the employee headcount given to the government after ex-flight attendants filed a complaint
- But the struggling firm rebutted the former staff members’ suggestions it had accepted more per employee than it was qualified to receive
