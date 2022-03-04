A recent emigration wave has impacted the operations of businesses in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus /  Economic Impact

Nearly two-fifths of Hong Kong companies report adverse effects of emigration wave, commerce chamber survey finds

  • A survey by Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce finds about 38 per cent of respondents have reported a “medium” to “very high” effect from talent departure
  • Majority of companies remain optimistic, say turnover rates likely to stabilise later in the year

Updated: 2:54pm, 4 Mar, 2022

