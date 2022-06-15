Migrant workers’ groups have slammed authorities for excluding helpers from the e-voucher scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Migrant workers’ groups slam Hong Kong government for excluding domestic helpers in second batch of consumption vouchers
- ‘I think it’s a pattern that shows how the Hong Kong government treats domestic helpers,’ spokesman for Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body says
- Criticism follows decision to expand scheme to include people eligible for permanent residency
