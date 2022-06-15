Migrant workers’ groups have slammed authorities for excluding helpers from the e-voucher scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Migrant workers’ groups have slammed authorities for excluding helpers from the e-voucher scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Consumers
Hong Kong /  Society

Migrant workers’ groups slam Hong Kong government for excluding domestic helpers in second batch of consumption vouchers

  • ‘I think it’s a pattern that shows how the Hong Kong government treats domestic helpers,’ spokesman for Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body says
  • Criticism follows decision to expand scheme to include people eligible for permanent residency

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:36pm, 15 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrant workers’ groups have slammed authorities for excluding helpers from the e-voucher scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Migrant workers’ groups have slammed authorities for excluding helpers from the e-voucher scheme. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE