A health worker takes a sample from a woman at a drive-through test station in Italy. Photo: ZUMA Press/dpa
Coronavirus /  Europe

Coronavirus: Italian city summons at-risk citizens for drive-through virus testing, taking leaf from US, South Korea

  • The city of Alessandria finds itself near the heart of an Italian outbreak that has officially infected 110,000 and killed more than 13,000 people
  • The drive-through project in the northwestern city might eventually be reproduced across Italy – if it works
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:56pm, 2 Apr, 2020

A health worker takes a sample from a woman at a drive-through test station in Italy. Photo: ZUMA Press/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE