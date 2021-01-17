Svein Andersen, a 67-year-old resident of a care home, was the first person in Norway to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 27. Photo: AFP Svein Andersen, a 67-year-old resident of a care home, was the first person in Norway to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 27. Photo: AFP
Svein Andersen, a 67-year-old resident of a care home, was the first person in Norway to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 27. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus: Norway raises concern over Pfizer jabs for elderly as Australia seeks information

  • Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine comes into focus as Norway raises death toll and lowers age range of people thought to be affected
  • Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration said it would seek additional information on the vaccine from Pfizer and Norway’s medical regulator

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:17pm, 17 Jan, 2021

