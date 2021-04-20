The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked to blood clots. Photo: Reuters The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked to blood clots. Photo: Reuters
European drug watchdog backs Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite ‘possible link’ to blood clots

  • European Medicines Agency said ‘overall benefit-risk remains positive’ but determined that a warning about blood clots should be added to the product information
  • Johnson & Johnson last week delayed the roll-out of its single-shot jab across Europe pending the result of the EMA probe

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:33pm, 20 Apr, 2021

