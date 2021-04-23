Police officers secure the area where an attacker stabbed a female police administrative worker in Rambouillet near Paris. Photo: Reuters
Attacker shot dead after fatally stabbing French police officer near Paris
- The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson said
- The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said
Topic | Crime
Police officers secure the area where an attacker stabbed a female police administrative worker in Rambouillet near Paris. Photo: Reuters