Visitors wait in line as they arrive to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday. The French capital city attraction reopened to visitors on Friday, after nine months of shutdown caused by the Covid pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Broad smiles as Eiffel Tower reopens to first masked visitors in almost nine months
- The reopening came four days after President Emmanuel Macron announced measures to ward off a fourth surge
- Masks will be required, and the number of daily visitors will be limited to about half the pre-pandemic norm of 25,000
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
