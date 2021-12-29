Pedestrians on Oxford Street in London, Britain on December 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians on Oxford Street in London, Britain on December 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus /  Europe

Coronavirus: Daily infections in Britain and France hit record high

  • Britain reported 129,471 new cases on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions to limit the spread of the Omicron variant
  • France reported 179,807 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, by far the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00am, 29 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians on Oxford Street in London, Britain on December 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians on Oxford Street in London, Britain on December 28. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE