People wear protective face masks as they walk along a street in Paris, France. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus surging in Europe due to ‘perfect storm’ of fewer curbs and subvariant
- Some have blamed governments for relaxing restrictions too quickly, but epidemiologists also pointed the finger at the Omicron BA. 2 subvariant
- Sometimes called ‘stealth Omicron’ because it is more difficult to detect, BA. 2 is estimated to be about 30 per cent more contagious than its predecessor BA. 1
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
