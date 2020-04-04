The nearly two month-long lockdown has changed the consumption behaviour of Chinese residents, many of whom have turned to home cooking to cut their spending. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s deserted shops and restaurants show that even as lockdown ends, scars remain
- Lockdown may have been lifted, but shops, bars and restaurants remain empty in Beijing, showing struggle facing economic recovery
- Controls have been returning in other parts of China, where cinemas and tourist attractions shut amid fears of new wave of infections
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
