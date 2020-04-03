China’s central bank has unveiled a host of targeted measures to help its coronavirus-hit economy. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China central bank to free up US$57 billion for small lenders in latest effort to help economy
- The People’s Bank of China set to cut the required reserve ratio for rural and regional banks to free up 400 billion yuan (US$57 billion)
- But the central bank still in no hurry to cut benchmark deposit rate, which would affect hundreds of million Chinese deposit holders
