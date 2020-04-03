China’s central bank has unveiled a host of targeted measures to help its coronavirus-hit economy. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus /  Greater China

Coronavirus: China central bank to free up US$57 billion for small lenders in latest effort to help economy

  • The People’s Bank of China set to cut the required reserve ratio for rural and regional banks to free up 400 billion yuan (US$57 billion)
  • But the central bank still in no hurry to cut benchmark deposit rate, which would affect hundreds of million Chinese deposit holders
Topic |   Central Banks
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:45pm, 3 Apr, 2020

China’s central bank has unveiled a host of targeted measures to help its coronavirus-hit economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE