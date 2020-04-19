Beijing’s Chaoyang district is home to about 3.5 million people. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Beijing’s embassy district rated China’s only high-risk zone
- Of the 2,857 districts and counties monitored by a new government app, only Chaoyang, which is home to numerous embassies and an international airport, gets a red warning light
- A recent ‘cluster infection’ highlights the ‘great hidden dangers and risks’ faced by the city, CDC deputy director says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Beijing’s Chaoyang district is home to about 3.5 million people. Photo: Xinhua