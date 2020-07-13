The fewer the spike proteins on a coronavirus, the more efficiently the virus can bind with a cell, Chinese researchers have found. Photo: Zhejiang University school of medicineThe fewer the spike proteins on a coronavirus, the more efficiently the virus can bind with a cell, Chinese researchers have found. Photo: Zhejiang University school of medicine
Coronavirus: ‘silent spreaders’, dummy particles and why some asymptomatic people may test positive

  • Chinese researchers say unknown particles released by the pathogen could be causing some people to test positive
  • Fewer spike proteins on virus also allows for better binding with human cells, study finds
