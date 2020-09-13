Frontline medical workers should be among the first to get a coronavirus vaccine, China’s disease prevention chief says. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: not everyone in China will need vaccine, CDC chief says
- Widespread vaccination won’t be needed as long as the country avoids another major outbreak, Gao Fu says
- Neighbourhood in Yunnan city locked down after report of suspected case
Topic | Coronavirus China
Frontline medical workers should be among the first to get a coronavirus vaccine, China’s disease prevention chief says. Photo: EPA-EFE