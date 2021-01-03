A Chinese student was identified as having contracted the new strain of the coronavirus after returning home from Britain. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus: Chinese student found to have new variant on return from Britain
- 18-year-old tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in China but mutation was discovered in follow-up test while he was in quarantine
- Guangzhou native is being monitored in hospital but has only mild symptoms, health authority says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
