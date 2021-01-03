Li Wenliang’s death prompted a public outcry. Photo: AFP Li Wenliang’s death prompted a public outcry. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese web users mark anniversary of ‘wrong’ done to Li Wenliang, the doctor who raised alarm over outbreak

  • Tributes left on medic’s Weibo page a year to the day after police reprimanded him for warning colleagues about outbreak
  • Li’s death from Covid-19 caused an outpouring of grief and anger that the authorities have been trying to damp down since then

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:08pm, 3 Jan, 2021

